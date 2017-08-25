Kate Winslet & Leonardo DiCaprio Quote Titanic To Each Other When They're Alone!

OK, we know Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are friends IRL.

They've been spotted on vacation together, she was there for him when he won his Oscar, he walked her down the aisle when she married Ned Rocknroll…

But if you're a fan like we are, you have to wonder — do they ever just become Jack and Rose again??

Well, in a new interview in Glamour, Kate finally breaks the news that no, they never sit around and quote Titanic because- wait, what? They do????

She revealed:

"You don't even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much. We found ourselves saying to each other, ‘Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?' I'm not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we're very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny."

OMG, we can't believe they really do that!

It's what we've always imagined! We wonder what else we were always right about… Ha!

