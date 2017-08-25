Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Katy Nicki Minaj PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Mariah Carey, French Montana >> Mariah Carey Remixes French Montana's Unforgettable — Twice! Listen!

Mariah Carey Remixes French Montana's Unforgettable — Twice! Listen!

8/25/2017 5:43 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteMariah CareyFrench Montana

no title

Don't forget about Mariah Carey and French Montana — because they released new music this week, too!

Amid the pop music blitz that is Swift-Mageddon, Mimi lent her voice to French's sexy bedroom jam Unforgettable — resulting in not one, but TWO remixes!

Related: Mariah's Lambs Are Uniting With Taylor Swift's Swifties!

The addition of the Elusive Chanteuse and her sparkly vocals is never a bad idea, but we're definitely feeling the acoustic remix over the version with a beat.

Will you have short term memory loss over this collaboration? Take a listen (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
How Kanye West & JAY-Z Went From Best Friends To Frenemies
CMT Music Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best Movie Soundtracks Of All Time!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Nick Jonas Calls Out Fan Who Mocked Him For Being Short!
Next story »
Stars & Snakes: A Closer Look!
See All Comments