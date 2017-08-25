Mariah Carey Remixes French Montana's Unforgettable — Twice! Listen!

Don't forget about Mariah Carey and French Montana — because they released new music this week, too!

Amid the pop music blitz that is Swift-Mageddon, Mimi lent her voice to French's sexy bedroom jam Unforgettable — resulting in not one, but TWO remixes!

The addition of the Elusive Chanteuse and her sparkly vocals is never a bad idea, but we're definitely feeling the acoustic remix over the version with a beat.

Will you have short term memory loss over this collaboration? Take a listen (below)!

