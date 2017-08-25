Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Katy Nicki Minaj PerezTV
Home >> Miley Cyrus, Photos!, Bookz, Skin, Body, Artsy Fartsy >> Move Over, Kylie! Miley Cyrus Poses As A Nude Fairy For David LaChapelle's New Book Cover!

Move Over, Kylie! Miley Cyrus Poses As A Nude Fairy For David LaChapelle's New Book Cover!

8/25/2017 2:15 PM ET | Filed under: Miley CyrusPhotos!BookzSkinBodyArtsy Fartsy

no title

Taylor Swift isn't the only one trying out a new image!

Miley Cyrus transformed into a nude fairy princess for the cover of famous photog David LaChapelle's new coffee table book, Lost + Found!

While the Younger Now artist chose to wear a sheer bodysuit, her lady parts just so happened to be covered by sprinkles of beading — but she still looks totes naked (above)!

Video: Watch Miley's Younger Now Video!

Miley also donned a curly, blonde wig and colorful butterfly wings for the finishing touches!

She won't be the only star featured in LaChapelle's first book in 10 years, as Julian Assange, David Bowie, Naomi Campbell, Hillary Clinton, Michael Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Lady GaGa, Rihanna, Amber Rose, Uma Thurman, Andy Warhol, Kanye West, and Amy Winehouse also appear!

It's set to release on December 1, so get ready!

[Image via David LaChapelle/Taschen.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebrity Hot Spots Around The World!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Ivanka Trump Tweets Out A Photo With Her Child Fan Mail (?) & Fails To Notice One Hilariously Shady Drawing!
Next story »
Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Lashes Out At 'Disgusting Delusional Display' After Funeral Organizers Dissed Her Son!
See All Comments