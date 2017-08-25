Move Over, Kylie! Miley Cyrus Poses As A Nude Fairy For David LaChapelle's New Book Cover!

Taylor Swift isn't the only one trying out a new image!

Miley Cyrus transformed into a nude fairy princess for the cover of famous photog David LaChapelle's new coffee table book, Lost + Found!

While the Younger Now artist chose to wear a sheer bodysuit, her lady parts just so happened to be covered by sprinkles of beading — but she still looks totes naked (above)!

Video: Watch Miley's Younger Now Video!

Miley also donned a curly, blonde wig and colorful butterfly wings for the finishing touches!

She won't be the only star featured in LaChapelle's first book in 10 years, as Julian Assange, David Bowie, Naomi Campbell, Hillary Clinton, Michael Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Lady GaGa, Rihanna, Amber Rose, Uma Thurman, Andy Warhol, Kanye West, and Amy Winehouse also appear!

It's set to release on December 1, so get ready!

[Image via David LaChapelle/Taschen.]

