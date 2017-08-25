Nick Jonas Calls Out Fan Who Mocked Him For Being Short!

NEVER call Nick Jonas short!
On Thursday, the singer was asked to take a pic with a fan, which he actually obliged to. But it turns out, that fan then went and uploaded the pic (above) to Instagram with a mocking caption.
Related: Is Nick Thirsty For Hilary Duff??
Zak Hanzal originally wrote:
"@nickjonas u need a few more inches bruhh 😂"
To which Nick actually replied:
"You need some manners 'bruh' I didn't need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude."
SO rude!!
The Remember I Told You singer's loyal fans came to his defense, writing comments like:
"aruizseattle: Comments like that are what make celebrities not want to take photos with random people on the street. @nickjonas is one of the nicest out there."
Zak then edited his caption to read:
"One of the most humble superstars…MY MAN @nickjonas 🙏🏽🙏🏽"
Commenters were still going in on the account though, so the 5′ 7″ singer stepped in once more with the thumbs up emoji and a new message:
"Hey y'all… it's all good. No need to spread hate."
So on point.
You can ch-ch-check out the original captions (below):
[Image via Instagram.]
Tags: crazzzzy, fandom frenzy, height, instagram, nick jonas, short