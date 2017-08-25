Nick Jonas Calls Out Fan Who Mocked Him For Being Short!

NEVER call Nick Jonas short!

On Thursday, the singer was asked to take a pic with a fan, which he actually obliged to. But it turns out, that fan then went and uploaded the pic (above) to Instagram with a mocking caption.

Related: Is Nick Thirsty For Hilary Duff??

Zak Hanzal originally wrote:

"@nickjonas u need a few more inches bruhh 😂"

To which Nick actually replied:

"You need some manners 'bruh' I didn't need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude."

SO rude!!

The Remember I Told You singer's loyal fans came to his defense, writing comments like:

"aruizseattle: Comments like that are what make celebrities not want to take photos with random people on the street. @nickjonas is one of the nicest out there."

Zak then edited his caption to read:

"One of the most humble superstars…MY MAN @nickjonas 🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Commenters were still going in on the account though, so the 5′ 7″ singer stepped in once more with the thumbs up emoji and a new message:

"Hey y'all… it's all good. No need to spread hate."

So on point.

You can ch-ch-check out the original captions (below):

LMAO he was so hurt pic.twitter.com/mwsHsiVpaV

— la bella vita (@drugproblem) August 25, 2017

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: crazzzzy, fandom frenzy, height, instagram, nick jonas, short