Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Katy Nicki Minaj PerezTV
Home >> Nick Jonas, Crazzzzy, Instagram, Fandom Frenzy >> Nick Jonas Calls Out Fan Who Mocked Him For Being Short!

Nick Jonas Calls Out Fan Who Mocked Him For Being Short!

8/25/2017 6:02 PM ET | Filed under: Nick JonasCrazzzzyInstagramFandom Frenzy

Note to everyone!

NEVER call Nick Jonas short!

On Thursday, the singer was asked to take a pic with a fan, which he actually obliged to. But it turns out, that fan then went and uploaded the pic (above) to Instagram with a mocking caption.

Related: Is Nick Thirsty For Hilary Duff??

Zak Hanzal originally wrote:

"@nickjonas u need a few more inches bruhh 😂"

To which Nick actually replied:

"You need some manners 'bruh' I didn't need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude."

SO rude!!

The Remember I Told You singer's loyal fans came to his defense, writing comments like:

"aruizseattle: Comments like that are what make celebrities not want to take photos with random people on the street. @nickjonas is one of the nicest out there."

Zak then edited his caption to read:

"One of the most humble superstars…MY MAN @nickjonas 🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Commenters were still going in on the account though, so the 5′ 7″ singer stepped in once more with the thumbs up emoji and a new message:

"Hey y'all… it's all good. No need to spread hate."

So on point.

You can ch-ch-check out the original captions (below):

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
How To Visit Paris Like A Celeb!
The Sexiest Shots Celebs Have Shared!
BET Awards 2017: Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
Next story »
Mariah Carey Remixes French Montana's Unforgettable — Twice! Listen!
See All Comments