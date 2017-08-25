'Badass' Nikki Reed Looks Healthy & Strong Trying Acro-Yoga Weeks After Daughter Bodhi Soleil's Birth!

Nikki Reed is such an inspiration.

As we previously reported, the Twilight actress gave birth to her baby girl with Ian Somerhalder earlier this month. Well, it appears as though the new mom is already up and getting active.

On Thursday, the brunette stunner took to Instagram to share an impressive pic (above) of herself trying some "acro-yoga." Now before you start judging Miz Reed for doing too much, the industry vet informed fans:

"This might make me feel like a badass but if you know Acro-yoga, you'll see it's really just a basic stretch. Can't do much yet, but while I wait and recover, I might as well do things that make me feel like superwoman with my big bro :)."

Fair enough. Nikki's brother, Nathan Reed, expressed a similar sentiment as he wrote on IG:

"More stretches and rejuvenating postures. #Teamwork. This time with my beautiful, loving, caring sister who is now a proud mother of a gorgeous little girl. This easy pose stretches her hips, triceps and even her abdomen, which are of course still in repair mode. Of all the postures, there were a few that really felt amazing for her. This was one of them. Can you believe how amazing she looks? I swear she's already in proper shape to join me for the San Diego Triathalon next month…"

So sweet!! And it seems as though Nikki had quite the fun family day as she added:

"'Hey brother stay away from my uterus.' Totally normal thing to say to your brother postpartum 😂 Also 📷 cred…our Mom. She still thinks everything we do is super cool. Thanks mom."

Awwwww. We're sure Reed's husband also thinks she is a "badass" as he recently wrote a loving note to her following the birth of their daughter, Bodhi Soleil.

In short: Nikki's life is pretty blessed. Namaste.

