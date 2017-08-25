This is NOT music to our ears!
On Tuesday, Sydney Dunitz — now-former vocalist of the Sheraton Cadwell Orchestra in Toronto — posted on Facebook a shocking email she was sent where orchestra executives blasted two of its own members for NOT being "fit & slim."
"The Management" not only wants the targeted singers to "refrain from using tight-fitting dresses and use loose… dresses," they warn that "only singers who are physically fit… would be showcased" in the future.
As seen (below):
Sydney — who also runs a women's strength training gym — replied to the "incredibly inappropriate" email where she SLAMS the company for attacking "someone's physicality" which is a mere "personal opinion." Additionally, she worries the email will trigger "emotional issues" which could potentially send performers "into a serious mental state."
On Thursday, a Sheraton Cadwell executive resigned from the organization and released the following statement apologizing for the snafu. Additionally, the entire music group will shut down due to the scandal.
"We sincerely apologize for any embarrassment/harassment that you may experience from media representatives or other individuals/parties as a result of misconstrued/malicious allegations and extremely negative/destructive/evil intent."
Hate has no place in music!
