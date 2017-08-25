Breaking Down Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do Lyrics — Here's How She Came For Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, & Katy Perry!

In case you missed it, Taylor Swift released her first solo single in years, and it has a very different sound!

Look What You Made Me Do was released Thursday night with the singer taking very obvious shots at Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, and even Katy Perry!

This is no Bad Blood diss track!

Video: Sneak Peek Of Taylor's Look What You Made Me Do Video!

Being the lyricist that she is, Tay pointedly called out the Wests over their Famous feud. As you probably remember, the rapper referenced her in the controversial song, saying:

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous / I made that bitch famous"

The 40-year-old Chicago native also filmed his phone call with Taylor during his attempt to get her approval over one of the lyrics.

Seemingly in response, the 27-year-old starts off Look What You Made Me Do with:

"I don't like your little games / Don't like your tilted stage / The role you made me play / Of the fool, no, I don't like you"

Kanye's Saint Pablo tour featured a literally tilted stage which was raised in the air. AND in the video for Famous, he featured a naked Swift lookalike in bed with him AKA the "role" he made her play.

She then goes on to sing:

"I don't like your perfect crime / How you laugh when you lie"

The "perfect crime" being Kanye secretly recording their conversation, and the "laugh when you lie" referencing him laughing in the leaked video when he only played her part of his line about her.

Continuing to allude at the leaked conversation, the songstress also includes her own fake phone conversation into the song:

"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now / Why? / Oh, ’cause she's dead!"

Yeezus isn't the only one she's hinting at in her new track!

Taylor also subtly hits at Katy in a couple of ways, both with Mean Girls references since the Swish Swish singer once not-so-directly hinted her former friend was the "Regina George in sheep's clothing."

In the hook, she sings:

"I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined"

Burn book, right??

And then there's the songstress sampling Peaches song Operate, which was featured in the movie and the soundtrack!! Listen (below):

Swift also mentions losing her throne after the fallout from her feud with Kimye:

"I don't like your kingdom keys / They once belonged to me"

We may not have liked the song, but we can't wait to see what Revenge Taylor has in store!

[Image via Instagram & C.Smith/WENN.]

