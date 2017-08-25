Look What You Made Me Do Is Taylor Swift's FIFTH Diss Track — But She Ain't The Only Artist To Go There!

According to Look What You Made Me Do, the old Taylor Swift is dead.

Luckily (or unluckily?) for us, the new Taylor is JUST as dramatic with her diss tracks!

The songstress went way over the top, into the Garden of Eden, and back down to earth for the lead single off her album Reputation, making it clear she had no choice but to take on the role of the snake.

Because Tay has so many "enemies" nowadays, LWYMMD could be aimed at quite a few targets: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Katy Perry are all likely to be in her musical crosshairs. Who made her do it, huh!?

Though some of Swifty's older diss tracks weren't as subtle. See who else the singer has called out via her music (below)!

