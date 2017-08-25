Taylor Swift Gives Fans A Taste Of The Look What You Made Me Do Video & Confirms The Visual Will Drop At The MTV VMAs!

Hold onto your butts, Swifties!!

Following Thursday night's release of Look What You Made Me Do, Taylor Swift revealed the drop date for the song's music video.

Per the blonde stunner's Instagram post, the LWYMMD visual will drop at the MTV VMAs this Sunday. Be sure to ch-ch-check out the teaser for yourself (below)!

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas.A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

We might not love the song, but that doesn't mean we aren't super curious about the vid!!!! Bring it on!

