Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Katy Jen Aniston PerezTV
Home >> MTV, Music Minute, Taylor Swift, VMAs, Instagram >> Taylor Swift Gives Fans A Taste Of The Look What You Made Me Do Video & Confirms The Visual Will Drop At The MTV VMAs!

Taylor Swift Gives Fans A Taste Of The Look What You Made Me Do Video & Confirms The Visual Will Drop At The MTV VMAs!

8/25/2017 8:23 AM ET | Filed under: MTVMusic MinuteTaylor SwiftVMAsInstagram

taylor swift music video vmas announcement

Hold onto your butts, Swifties!!

Following Thursday night's release of Look What You Made Me Do, Taylor Swift revealed the drop date for the song's music video.

Related: Shondaland Loves Tay's New Song

Per the blonde stunner's Instagram post, the LWYMMD visual will drop at the MTV VMAs this Sunday. Be sure to ch-ch-check out the teaser for yourself (below)!

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas.A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

We might not love the song, but that doesn't mean we aren't super curious about the vid!!!! Bring it on!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Listen To This: She Needs Your Love!
Next story »
Shondaland Stars Strut Their Stuff To Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do — But Not Everyone Is Feeling It!
See All Comments