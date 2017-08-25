Taylor Swift Reveals Reputation Magazine — See The Covers & Get All The Info HERE!

Home Videos Photos Shop
8/25/2017

Taylor Swift is pulling out all the stops for her sixth studio album.

After releasing the first single off of Reputation, titled Look What You Made Me Do, the blonde pop star announced that TWO collectible magazines will drop in celebration of the L.P.'s release. So much Taylor all at once!!!

Per TayTay's Instagram announcement, the A-lister confirmed Reputation magazine's Volume one and Volume two will be available exclusively at Target on November 10. Oh, and each issue will have a copy of the new album inside!

According to the visual art, the mags will feature "poetry and paintings," "16 pages of handwritten lyrics by Taylor," "personal photos," "fashion portraits," etc. The photos for Volume one were shot by Swift's album artwork photographers, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot. As for Volume two, that project was photographed by Benny Horne.

So… are you going to pick up the collectible magazines?? Be sure to let us know (below)!!

