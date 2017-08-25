Home Videos Photos Shop
VOTE: Taylor Swift Embraces The Snake With New Merch For Sale — Will You Be Buying??

Taylor Swift is ready to collect her check!

Taylor Swift is so extra, and that's not necessarily a bad thing!

After debuting her new track Look What You Made Me Do on Thursday night, the songstress simultaneously released new merch to embrace her new image!

Swift's online store features a black hoodie with a snake embroidered on the front, as well as two sparkling, slithering $nake rings (above)! Covered in crystals, they each go for $60.

So, we have to ask…

[Image via Taylor Swift/Media Punch.]

