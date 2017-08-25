Take Back The Snake Just Like Taylor Swift — By Reading These Super Scary Snake Stories!

Samantha Bennington is upset, and she is not biting her tongue anymore.

The ex-wife of the late Chester Bennington says that she was "disgusted" by the fact she and their 15-year-old son Draven were basically cut out of the Linkin Park singer's funeral services.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Samantha calls out specific events such as the fact they weren't allowed to speak, and that there was only one photo of Draven anywhere, and that none of his family was mentioned anywhere in the programs (which she says looked like "a cheap happy hour menu."

She also says she and her guests were purposely not included in an "after bowling celebration" following the service.

According to Samantha, organizers had no interest in honoring all of Chester's life, only the "12 years" they were a part of. And she has some harsh words for the unnamed persons responsible:

