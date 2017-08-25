Taylor Swift is fully embracing her snake status.
We learned this to be true after the pop princess dropped a teaser for her Look What You Made Me Do music video. In the short clip, a snake is featured slithering over Miz Swift's arm. *Shudders*
Not to mention, the A-lister is also selling snake-themed merch on her website. Hiss hiss, bitch!!
However, TayTay isn't the first celeb to integrate snakes into a public image. Just take a look at these stars…
CLICK HERE to view "Stars & Snakes: A Closer Look!"
[Image via WENN.]
