Emotional Whitney Port Says Breastfeeding Feels Like 'Someone Is Slicing My Nipples With Glass' — Hear Her Get Honest Here!

Whitney Port isn't afraid to get real…

After giving birth to son Sonny Sanford with husband Tim Rosenman on July 27, The Hills alum has chronicled her journey as a new mother on her YouTube series I Love My Baby, But….

On Thursday's episode, the 32-year-old gets emotional when discussing the pain she's endured while breastfeeding.

Related: Whitney Port Still Binge Watches The Hills

Shortly after giving birth, the reality TV star began nursing, and while she knew the process "doesn't really come easy to most people," she didn't realize how agonizing the experience would be.

The City personality revealed:

"I thought I was doing really well and the nurses said that the latch was good… But after about 24 to 48 hours of doing it, it just started to get so incredibly painful. And we came home and I just hit a breaking point and said, ‘I can't do this. It feels as though someone is slicing my nipples with glass."'

See the full video (below):

Miz Port isn't the only celeb who has opened up about breastfeeding. To see the entire list:

CLICK HERE to view "Celeb Moms Talk Breastfeeding!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celeb Moms Talk Breastfeeding!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celeb Moms Talk Breastfeeding!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celeb Moms Talk Breastfeeding!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celeb Moms Talk Breastfeeding!"

[Image via Whitney Port/YouTube.]

Tags: celeb kidz, perezcious parenting, reality tv, sad sad, sonny sanford, the hills, tim rosenman, whitney port, youtube