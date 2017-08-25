Emotional Whitney Port Says Breastfeeding Feels Like 'Someone Is Slicing My Nipples With Glass' — Hear Her Get Honest Here!

Shortly after giving birth, the reality TV star began nursing, and while she knew the process "doesn't really come easy to most people," she didn't realize how agonizing the experience would be.
The City personality revealed:
"I thought I was doing really well and the nurses said that the latch was good… But after about 24 to 48 hours of doing it, it just started to get so incredibly painful. And we came home and I just hit a breaking point and said, ‘I can't do this. It feels as though someone is slicing my nipples with glass."'
