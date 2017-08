This kid is gonna be a big star!

He sings! He writes! He dances!

And he is such a decent and thoughtful human being!

Such a privilege to have been a part of his journey and to be able to help Will Jay in the past and now!

Do yourselves a favor and watch this performance of Off The Record and then get into him!

Enjoy! SHARE!

