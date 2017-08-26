90210 Star AnnaLynne McCord Says Southwest Airlines Discriminated Against Gay Couple And Their Daughters — Get The Details HERE

This does not sound good!

AnnaLynneMcCord has released an open letter on her Instagram account accusing Southwest Airlines of discriminating against a gay couple and their daughter.

Related: Get More AnnaLynne News HERE

The 90210 star shared the story on social media in a picture series (below), explaining exactly what she claims happened on the flight:

In full, her open letter reads (below):

#OPENLETTER to @southwestair Dear Southwest Airlines, Have you ever felt bullied? Have you ever been picked on? Have you ever been rejected? The one who got left out because for some reason to another person you didn't measure up; you did not belong? A couple of days ago, the young girls in this photo were made to feel just that by individuals who wear your logo and represent your company. It was their first flight ever and they were so excited to join their Daddies on a family trip. Only your employees made it clear that these beautiful little girls and their fathers were not in fact "family." And when it came time for "Family Boarding" these little girls were shown what has caused the detriment in our world; hate. They were not allowed to board with the other families and had to watch as their fathers were told that they didn't count as family. Love is what these wonderful little girls have for their Dads. Love does not separate, it unites. So, I would just like to ask you 'why'? Why would your company representatives (the desk agents boarding the plane on behalf of your corporation) believe that it is okay to reject these little girls' love for their fathers, making them feel that they are not good enough? That their family should be left out? Is that not a form of bullying? Is that not a form of hate? I certainly wouldn't call it love. I implore you, as a company that seeks to provide a happy experience for all of its customers, to hire individuals who despise hate, not love; who embrace difference, not look down on it. Please, don't allow your company to promote the hate that destroys the pure innocence of the love of a child. With an Absolutely Broken Heart, AnnaLynne McCord

Wow!!!

That's a pretty big accusation!

Southwest Airlines hasn't yet publicly responded to McCord, but a spokesman did release a statement to PEOPLE (below):

"We don't have any existing reports associated with the Customers' travel experience but we have contacted the Employees involved for an internal review of what happened. Our Customer Care Team reached out directly to the Customer and has not received a response. Our Employees work to carry out our Boarding policy for families traveling together, while also maintaining boarding priorities for all Customers. This particular flight departed with 66 passengers onboard, out of 175 seats offered on this aircraft type – leaving more than 100 open seats available. We welcome onboard more than 115 million Customers each year and Southwest neither condones nor tolerates discrimination of any kind. A cursory view of our workforce, and our expansive, multi-cultural Customer base whose loyalism brings them back to Southwest is an endorsement and reliable indicator that we exalt, appreciate and celebrate diversity. We regret any less than positive travel experience and look forward to working directly with these Customers to ensure their concerns are heard and addressed."

So there you go.

We'll let you know if more info comes out about this…

[Image via Starbuck/WENN.]

Tags: 90210, annalynne mccord, bullying, business blitz, busted!, controversy, family, gay gay gay, icky icky poo, instagram, legal matters, lgbt, perezcious parenting, sad sad, tacky and true, tech talk, travel, tv news, viral: kids, viral: news, wacky