VOTE: Floyd Mayweather Jr. VS. Conor McGregor — Who Will Win The Money Belt??

After months of talking trash, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will finally face off tonight.

Seeing as this is a boxing match, Mayweather is far more experienced.

But McGregor is younger and hungrier… not to mention being totally unpredictable as an MMA fighter.

Vegas odds favor Mayweather, but since this is stacking up to be the most heavily bet on match in boxing history, there are definitely plenty of viewers who think it's far from decided.

So you tell us what YOU think (below), Perezcious readers fight fans…

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Instagram.]

