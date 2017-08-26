Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Katy Nicki Minaj PerezTV
Home >> Zportz, Polls, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Boxing, MMA, Play With Perez >> VOTE: Floyd Mayweather Jr. VS. Conor McGregor — Who Will Win The Money Belt??

VOTE: Floyd Mayweather Jr. VS. Conor McGregor — Who Will Win The Money Belt??

8/26/2017 1:00 PM ET | Filed under: ZportzPollsFloyd Mayweather Jr.BoxingMMAPlay With Perez

no title

After months of talking trash, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will finally face off tonight.

Seeing as this is a boxing match, Mayweather is far more experienced.

But McGregor is younger and hungrier… not to mention being totally unpredictable as an MMA fighter.

Related: Justin Bieber & Floyd Are No Longer Homies!!

Vegas odds favor Mayweather, but since this is stacking up to be the most heavily bet on match in boxing history, there are definitely plenty of viewers who think it's far from decided.

So you tell us what YOU think (below), Perezcious readers fight fans…

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Cutest Moments!
20 Reasons Why The Rock Is The Best!
Athletes Who've Skipped Visiting The White House
How Celebs Enjoyed Super Bowl LI!
All The Best Commercials From Super Bowl LI!!
12 Days Of Perezmas: 9 Times Our Faith In Humanity Was Restored!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Donald Trump Is Literally The Most Unpopular First-Year President EVER — See The Numbers!
Next story »
Promoters Offering Floyd Mayweather Jr. THOUSANDS Of Dollars Just To Walk Through Their Clubs!
See All Comments