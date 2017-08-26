Look What You Made Me Do Has Taylor Swift Headed For The Biggest Sales Week Since Adele's Hello!

Big sales, big attention, BIG money!!!

Taylor Swift's new music hasn't been on sale for very long, but Look What You Made Me Do is already pushing industry forecasters to predict that she'll do more than half a million downloads in its first seven days!!

Related: Is Taylor Swift Copying Beyoncé??

That's a BIG number, considering Swift's new music sold just below 200,000 downloads in the U.S. on Friday alone, and it is more downloads than any single has sold in the last six months!

The last single to do this well was Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You, which did 200,000 downloads in a week — Swift did it in a day on Friday — back in February after his performance at the Grammys drew attention.

LWYMMD should also easily debut at #1 on the September 16 digital sales chart, which reflects tracking through August 31st.

Beyond that, all eyes are on whether Swift can really do half a million downloads in the first week. If she can, that'll be the biggest sales week for any song since Adele's Hello, which sold 653,000 in its second week (the first week of November, 2015) after a whopping 1.11 million downloads in its debut.

Think Swift can find her way into Adele territory?! Did U download it to help all these huge numbers??

Let us know in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: adele, amazing, anglophilia, business blitz, ed sheeran, inspiration, look what you made me do, music minute, reputation, taylor swift, tech talk