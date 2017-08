Filed under: Listen To This

Vibey! Ethereal! Dope!

Ritual's Real Feels is so pleasing on the ears!

The stacked male/female vocals! The productions! It's soothing and exciting at the same time!

If you like Ellie Goulding or Kiiara, you will really dig this!

Check out the song - featuring Denzel Curry - above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Ritual!

Tags: denzel curry, ellie goulding, kiiara, listen to this, ritual