Taylor Swift's New Album Throws NO Shade At Katy Perry — So Is The Feud Officially Over?!

Bury the hatchet!

It looks like the bad blood between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift is ALL the way over, because Taylor's new album Reputation reportedly throws ZERO shade at Katy! Like, not even a little bit!!

Related: Taylor Is FAR From The Only Artist To Make A Diss Track!

Sources are saying that Tay's new album completely misses talking trash at Perry, and if you're expecting the next round in their long-standing celebrity feud, you're just not going to get it here!

Wow!

Of course, lyrics are ultimately open to interpretation — and others are saying Taylor's new single Look What You Made Me Do makes a pointed Mean Girls reference in the line:

"I've got a list of names and yours is in red underlined."

Remember how three years ago, Katy tweeted a Mean Girls reference that was apparently about Taylor (below):

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing…

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2014

Hmmm…. is that a reference to the character Regina George's burn book??

Those same sources are telling TMZ that that particular lyric has absolutely nothing to do with Katy, Regina George, or Mean Girls.

Related: Perez Reacts To Look What You Made Me Do!

Inneresting!!!

Here's the big thing: other insiders are saying something big is going to happen at the VMAs tomorrow night… so does that mean some kind of public reunion and truce between the two superstars?!

Guess we'll see.

In the meantime, what do you think?! Is it time for this feud to end between Taylor and Katy??

Let us know your opinions in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

Tags: album, business blitz, celebrity feuds, controversy, katy perry, music, music minute, reputation, shade, shade or no shade, taylor swift, vmas