Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Swift Mayweather Kim K. Minaj PerezTV
Home >> Inspiration, Models, Victoria's Secret, Skin, Awwwww, Instagram, Heartwarming, Boobs, Bella Hadid >> Bella Hadid Confirms She WILL Return To This Year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Bella Hadid Confirms She WILL Return To This Year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

8/27/2017 4:01 PM ET | Filed under: InspirationModelsVictoria's SecretSkinAwwwwwInstagramHeartwarmingBoobsBella Hadid

no title

Get excited, people!!

On her Instagram account on Saturday evening, Bella Hadid confirmed the great news we've all been hoping for: she WILL be back for this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!! Yassssss!!

Related: Wait, But What About Kendall And Gigi?!

Here's how she broke the news (below)!!!

Lovely!!! So pumped for this!!

We can't wait to see Bella walk again — we're sure the show is going to be as amazing as it was a year ago!!!

[Image via C.Smith/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
How To Visit Paris Like A Celeb!
The Sexiest Shots Celebs Have Shared!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Leaping For Love!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Russell Brand marries partner Laura Gallacher - BBC News
See All Comments