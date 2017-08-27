Bella Hadid Confirms She WILL Return To This Year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Get excited, people!!

On her Instagram account on Saturday evening, Bella Hadid confirmed the great news we've all been hoping for: she WILL be back for this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!! Yassssss!!

Related: Wait, But What About Kendall And Gigi?!

Here's how she broke the news (below)!!!

Lovely!!! So pumped for this!!

We can't wait to see Bella walk again — we're sure the show is going to be as amazing as it was a year ago!!!

[Image via C.Smith/WENN.]

Tags: awwwww, bella hadid, boobs, heartwarming, inspiration, instagram, models, skin, victoria's secret, victorias secret fashion show