What A Historically Bad Weekend At The Box Office!

Blame it on Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, perhaps, but the box office was BRUTAL this weekend!

In fact, it was so bad that none of the new offerings in theaters cleared $5 million…

WTF!?

The Hitman's Bodyguard, in its second weekend, did about $10 million to win, but the fact that no new release cleared $5 million made this weekend's box office the lowest, slowest level since the weekend following the September 11th terror attacks.

Unbelievable!!

Not much to report here, y'all. Leap! did $5 million on the dot. The Birth Of The Dragon did just $2.6 million. And a 4K 3D version of Terminator 2: Judgment Day playing at 563 theaters did just $560,000.

Whoops!

Obviously, Saturday night's big draw was the Mayweather-McGregor fight, and that likely kept a LOT of people glued to their TV screens, likely preventing a good amount from heading to the box office.

But it's wild to report that across the board this weekend, all films combined did below $65 million TOTAL — the lowest overall weekend since September 21-23, 2001.

This will only further hurt what has been a particularly bad summer season in theaters.

Brutal!!!

