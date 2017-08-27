After Losing To Floyd Mayweather Jr., Conor McGregor Still Dropped The Quote Of The Night!

What an incredible quote!!!

Conor McGregor may have lost the big fight last night to veteran boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., but the Irish brawler didn't seem too disappointed a few hours after the bout while he was parting it up in Sin City!

Related: Twitter Reacts To The Big Fight!

Partying hard last night at the Encore Beach Club after the ring battle, McGregor grabbed the mic at one point and told a captivated crowd the quote of the night (below):

"It didn't turn out the way we wanted but we can still party like it did."

Ha!!!

Isn't that what it's all about?!

Related: Justin Bieber & Floyd Are Apparently No Longer Homies!

McGregor was clearly in good spirits — just look at the post-fight interview he gave to ESPN after losing minutes earlier, and see how talkative and excited he was even then (below):

Talkin' a mile a minute!

Let's just hope he made as much money after the fight while clubbing as Floyd was reportedly ready to take in!!!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: amazing, boxing, conor mcgregor, floyd mayweather jr., funny, highlarious, party poppin', sin city, tacky and true, wacky, zportz