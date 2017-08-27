Floyd Mayweather Jr. VS Conor McGregor: The Winner Is…

It's showtime!

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor finally took their feud to the ring on Saturday night — and it was as intense as it was entertaining!

The 12-round boxing match was held on Mayweather's turf at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and was available for fans to watch on Pay-Per-View via Showtime.

After a hard fought battle, it was clear that boxing is SO new to McGregor — and he was bone tired by the end of it all, lagging just a split second behind Floyd and giving enough of a window to the veteran boxer for the victory.

Congratulations to Floyd Mayweather Jr.!!!!!

As far as the spectacle itself, the fight definitely proved to be more legit than some people were thinking — but in the end, well, upsets are tough to come by!! Floyd is a very, VERY good boxer.

What'd you think??

Is this the outcome you expected?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

