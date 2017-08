Listen To This: Apasionado!

Filed under: Listen To This

We have no idea what Ivete Sangalo and Wesley Safadão are saying in their new song, À Vontade, but it makes us feel good!

We do make out the word dance and it feels good on your hips!

Warm! Breezy! Sunny!!

Check it out above!

