Listen To This: Apasionado!

8/27/2017 9:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

We have no idea what Ivete Sangalo and Wesley Safadão are saying in their new song, À Vontade, but it makes us feel good!

We do make out the word dance and it feels good on your hips!

Warm! Breezy! Sunny!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Ivete Sangalo!

