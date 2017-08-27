Michigan Republicans Are DESPERATE To Have Kid Rock Run For Senate!

After seeing their success with one entertainer turned politician in Donald Trump, Republicans in Michigan are getting REALLY serious about potentially repeating the feat with Kid Rock.

The GOP wants Kid Rock (real name Robert Ritchie) to run for the Senate seat next year against Democrat incumbent Debbie Stabenow, and they aren't even really holding back in their hopes anymore — they have literally no one else to run but celebrities!

While Republicans stlll believe that his bid is somewhat unlikely even after recent events indicating otherwise, they are nevertheless encouraged that literally everyone knows who Kid Rock is — and that could go a long way for a victory, says Robert Steele, the Republican national committeeman from Michigan:

"People know him — he's an extremely strong brand in Michigan. He's fought for Detroit, he's fought hard for kids who want to go to his concerts, he's fought hard for the working class, he's a southeast Michigan booster through and through. If he were in the race, I think he would win. But I doubt we'll see him in the race."

And while Ritchie would likely steamroll right through the Republican primary, he might run into more trouble in the general election, when he's set to face off with the very popular Stabenow.

Nevertheless, leading GOPers like Steven Law, a super PAC leader in the state, point to polls suggesting they believe Kid Rock could nevertheless win:

"We'd be actually very interested in his candidacy. There was a poll that came out that showed him 8 points behind the incumbent, Debbie Stabenow. That's not a bad place to start out."

Is this going to be the Republicans' new strategy — recruit celebs to run?! Who's next — Ted Nugent?! The Rock?!?!

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers?!

Should Kid Rock run for Senate?? Could he win??

Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!!!

