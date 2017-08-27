North West is NOT having it!
This week, North America freaked out when it witnessed a total solar eclipse — basically where the Moon fully blocks the Sun while passing between the Sun and Earth.
Kim Kardashian got in on the action, and dragged her two children along. While Saint West looks interested, North could care less!
But this wasn't the only cute moment featured on social media!
Miley Cyrus wished her dad Billy Ray Cyrus a happy birthday, Bethenny Frankel enjoyed a massive seafood tower, and Gwyneth Paltrow reunited with her Iron Man costar Robert Downey Jr.!
Want to see other pics your favorite celebs posted on Twitter and Instagram?? If so…
CLICK HERE to view "This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!"
[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram.]
