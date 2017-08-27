Home Videos Photos Shop
Taylor Kinney Showed Up At Lady GaGa's Concert In Chicago — And Fans Freaked Out About It!

8/27/2017

Definitely surprised to see this!

Lady GaGa held a concert at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Friday night during her Joanne world tour, and among the many people there and excited to see her perform was Taylor Kinney.

Yes, THAT Taylor Kinney!!!

GaGa's ex — who went "on a break" with her just over a year ago after initially getting engaged in February 2015 — was in attendance and taking pics for fans before the show, obviously out to support his former flame in an interesting public way!

Ch-ch-check out some of the fan reactions upon realizing Kinney was around, and how he even went backstage at one point, too (below):

Inneresting!!!

What do you think it means??

Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!!

[Image via WENN.]

