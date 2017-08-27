Taylor Kinney Showed Up At Lady GaGa's Concert In Chicago — And Fans Freaked Out About It!

Definitely surprised to see this!

Lady GaGa held a concert at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Friday night during her Joanne world tour, and among the many people there and excited to see her perform was Taylor Kinney.

Yes, THAT Taylor Kinney!!!

GaGa's ex — who went "on a break" with her just over a year ago after initially getting engaged in February 2015 — was in attendance and taking pics for fans before the show, obviously out to support his former flame in an interesting public way!

Ch-ch-check out some of the fan reactions upon realizing Kinney was around, and how he even went backstage at one point, too (below):

I've spotted taylor kinney at gaga's show. Please rekindle.

— tay 💜 (@TaylorNettnin) August 26, 2017

He went backstage with his squad after the show. Y'all, please get back together. My otp.

— tay 💜 (@TaylorNettnin) August 26, 2017

TAYLOR KINNEY IS HERE YALL HE JUST PASSED BY ME

— ♡Posh Queen♡ (@ZtotheOandE) August 26, 2017

Inneresting!!!

