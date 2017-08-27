Leaping For Love!

Family time before the VMAs!

Saw the Leap movie and it was SO LOVELY!!! Beautiful. Inspiring. Exciting. Great messages!

Like Cinderella meets Flashdance for kids.

Enjoyed it so much AND now gonna download the soundtrack!!

