Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Swift Mayweather Kim K. Minaj PerezTV
Home >> Personally Perez, YouTube, PerezTV, Momma Perez, J.R. Hilton, Mia Hilton >> Leaping For Love!

Leaping For Love!

8/27/2017 4:37 PM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezYouTubePerezTVMomma PerezJ.R. HiltonMia Hilton

Family time before the VMAs!

Saw the Leap movie and it was SO LOVELY!!! Beautiful. Inspiring. Exciting. Great messages!

Like Cinderella meets Flashdance for kids.

Enjoyed it so much AND now gonna download the soundtrack!!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Top 25 Celebrities On Twitter (When You Take Out FAKE Followers)!
Controversial YouTube Stars!
Trisha Paytas Is Fucking Nuts & We're Obsessed -- Her Wildest YouTube Moments HERE!
Perezcious Pics: January 8 - 14, 2017
Perezcious Pics: January 1 - 7, 2017
Perezcious Pics: December 25 - 31, 2016
View Pics »
Next story »
Bella Hadid Confirms She WILL Return To This Year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!
See All Comments