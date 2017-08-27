Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Katy Nicki Minaj PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Polls, Game Of Thrones, Play With Perez >> RANK: Who's Your MOST Hated Game Of Thrones Character?!

RANK: Who's Your MOST Hated Game Of Thrones Character?!

8/27/2017 11:30 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPollsGame Of ThronesPlay With Perez

no title

Game Of Thrones has many beloved characters whose lack of safety keeps viewers on edge every week.

But not everyone would get a tear shed if they died.

Photos: This Sexy Jon Snow Halloween Costume Is Definitely NOT Winter Wear…

Sadistic villains, cruel maniacs, and… whatever the Sand Snakes are… abound in Westeros. But which makes YOUR skin crawl the most?

Let us know (below)!

[Image via HBO.]

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Celebrity Game Of Thrones Fans!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
Descendants 2 Cast: Then & Now!
That's So Raven: Where Are They Now?
Game Of Thrones Cast: What They've Been Up To In Between Seasons 6 & 7
View Pics »
« Previous story
Taylor Kinney Showed Up At Lady GaGa's Concert In Chicago — And Fans Freaked Out About It!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Tobe Hooper, ‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ and ‘Poltergeist’ Director, Dies at 74
See All Comments