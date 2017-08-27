Home Videos Photos Shop
30 Seconds To Mars Brings Back Hypercolor With Experimental Walk On Water Performance At The 2017 MTV VMAs!

8/27/2017 10:48 PM ET | Filed under: MTVMusic MinuteJared LetoVMAs

On the MTV VMAs red carpet, Jared Leto teased that his band's performance would utilize brand new technology.

Apparently that technology was infrared cameras?

30 Seconds To Mars performed Walk On Water with Travis Scott while looking like living hypercolor t-shirts from the '90s.

Only, they didn't look unique because of anything they were doing, they just let themselves be filmed with heat sensitive cameras. They didn't even do anything special with them. So who cares?

See the heat-based performance that left us cold (above)!

