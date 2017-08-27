Logic, Alessia Cara, & Khalid Wake MTV Up By Performing 1-800-273-8255 At The 2017 VMAs!



Video #13 by tvshows_

Logic has stormed the VMAs with a powerful message.

With the help of Alessia Cara and Khalid, the industry newcomer delivered a profound performance of 1-800-273-8255 — proving this song, titled after the suicide prevention hotline, couldn't have come at a more important time.

The track woke up the audience at the MTV awards show with a commentary that's currently being ignored by the mainstream media, according to the rapper.

But not anymore — because after calling suicide survivors to the stage with him, Logic called on viewers to do whatever they can to help the lives of those battling mental illness.

Watch the moving performance (above) to hear his message.

