Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Swift Mayweather Kim K. Minaj PerezTV
Home >> MTV, Music Minute, VMAs, Alessia Cara >> Alessia Cara Strips Down For A Powerful Performance Of Scars To Your Beautiful At The 2017 MTV VMAs! WATCH!

Alessia Cara Strips Down For A Powerful Performance Of Scars To Your Beautiful At The 2017 MTV VMAs! WATCH!

8/27/2017 10:20 PM ET | Filed under: MTVMusic MinuteVMAsAlessia Cara

Alessia Cara is empowering AF.

On Sunday, the Canadian-born starlet gave a powerful performance of her hit, Scars To Your Beautiful, while at the MTV VMAs. As Miz Cara's song is all about loving oneself, it only made sense that she stripped off her glamorous costume and rocked out in a tank and slacks.

In addition to her powerful message, the 21-year-old also sounded great as she belted out her chart-topper for the crowd. Alessia is quite the role model, isn't she??

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the performance for yourself (above)! Enjoy!!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

MTV VMAs 2017: The Best Dressed List
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
MTV VMAs 2017: The Worst Dressed List
MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Logic, Alessia Cara, & Khalid Wake MTV Up By Performing 1-800-273-8255 At The 2017 VMAs!
Next story »
Pink Performs A Medley & Teaches Her Daughter About Beauty In Flawless Video Vanguard Award Performance & Acceptance At The 2017 MTV VMAs!
See All Comments