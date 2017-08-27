Alessia Cara Strips Down For A Powerful Performance Of Scars To Your Beautiful At The 2017 MTV VMAs! WATCH!

Alessia Cara is empowering AF.

On Sunday, the Canadian-born starlet gave a powerful performance of her hit, Scars To Your Beautiful, while at the MTV VMAs. As Miz Cara's song is all about loving oneself, it only made sense that she stripped off her glamorous costume and rocked out in a tank and slacks.

In addition to her powerful message, the 21-year-old also sounded great as she belted out her chart-topper for the crowd. Alessia is quite the role model, isn't she??

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the performance for yourself (above)! Enjoy!!

