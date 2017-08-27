Home Videos Photos Shop
Cardi B Brings Bodak Yellow & Her Backing Track To The MTV VMAs — Watch Her Performance HERE!

8/27/2017 7:16 PM ET | Filed under: MTVVMAsCardi B

There are few people heating things up quite like Cardi B.

And now she's making her mark on the MTV VMAs — girl hit the pre-show with a performance of Bodak Yellow!

While we adore the fun she brings to everything, why was she using a backing track? Totally unnecessary! We wanna hear you live!

But she's still got time to grow. And luckily she's damn entertaining outside of her performance!

Watch her performance (above)!

