Cardi B Brings Bodak Yellow & Her Backing Track To The MTV VMAs — Watch Her Performance HERE!

There are few people heating things up quite like Cardi B.

And now she's making her mark on the MTV VMAs — girl hit the pre-show with a performance of Bodak Yellow!

While we adore the fun she brings to everything, why was she using a backing track? Totally unnecessary! We wanna hear you live!

But she's still got time to grow. And luckily she's damn entertaining outside of her performance!

