Cardi B Brings Bodak Yellow & Her Backing Track To The MTV VMAs — Watch Her Performance HERE!

After Losing To Floyd Mayweather Jr., Conor McGregor Still Dropped The Quote Of The Night!
What an incredible quote!!!
Conor McGregor may have lost the big fight last night to veteran boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., but the Irish brawler didn't seem too disappointed a few hours after the bout while he was parting it up in Sin City!
Related: Twitter Reacts To The Big Fight!
Partying hard last night at the Encore Beach Club after the ring battle, McGregor grabbed the mic at one point and told a captivated crowd the quote of the night (below):
[Image via WENN.]