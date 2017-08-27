Demi Lovato Performs A Lackluster Sorry Not Sorry At The 2017 MTV VMAs! Sorry!



Video #10 by tvshows_

Pool for the summer!

Demi Lovato is too hot for the VMAs — which might be why her performance took place outside surrounded by a body of water!

The songstress hit the stage at a Las Vegas resort as she belted out her hit Sorry Not Sorry in front of floating fans.

Unfortunately, the MTV performance was lacking something special. We really wanted more from the singer!

Ch-ch-check it out (above) and see if you agree!

