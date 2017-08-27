Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Swift Mayweather Kim K. Minaj PerezTV
Home >> MTV, Music Minute, Demi Lovato, VMAs >> Demi Lovato Performs A Lackluster Sorry Not Sorry At The 2017 MTV VMAs! Sorry!

Demi Lovato Performs A Lackluster Sorry Not Sorry At The 2017 MTV VMAs! Sorry!

8/27/2017 9:56 PM ET | Filed under: MTVMusic MinuteDemi LovatoVMAs


Video #10 by tvshows_

Pool for the summer!

Demi Lovato is too hot for the VMAs — which might be why her performance took place outside surrounded by a body of water!

The songstress hit the stage at a Las Vegas resort as she belted out her hit Sorry Not Sorry in front of floating fans.

Unfortunately, the MTV performance was lacking something special. We really wanted more from the singer!

Ch-ch-check it out (above) and see if you agree!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

MTV VMAs 2017: The Best Dressed List
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
MTV VMAs 2017: The Worst Dressed List
MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Pink Performs A Medley & Teaches Her Daughter About Beauty In Flawless Video Vanguard Award Performance & Acceptance At The 2017 MTV VMAs!
Next story »
Miley Cyrus Brings Some Serious Vocals For Her Younger Now Performance At The 2017 MTV VMAs!
See All Comments