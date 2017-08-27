Da Ya Think Joe Jonas' Porn-Stache Is Sexy? DNCE Joins Rod Stewart For A Performance At The 2017 MTV VMAs!

Even time travel isn't enough to save this year's VMAs!

The MTV awards show sent us back to Las Vegas for a DNCE performance straight outta the 1970s.

The indie rock band was decked out in groovy jumpsuits as they rocked out to Da Ya Think I'm Sexy in a disco-era night club.

If the ambiance and Joe Jonas' porn-stache wasn't enough, Rod Stewart joined the performance and they all partied like it was Boogie Nights!

Ch-ch-check it out (above)!

