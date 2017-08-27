Home Videos Photos Shop
Ed Sheeran & Lil Uzi Vert Give The 2017 MTV VMAs A Double Dose With Shape Of You & Sauce It Up!

8/27/2017 8:22 PM ET | Filed under: MTVMusic MinuteEd SheeranVMAs

How do you get a whole Forum full of heads bopping?

Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You is a good start! The singer-songwriter got everyone grooving at the MTV VMAs with his super catchy hit!

And while he had their attention, he brought his pal Lil Uzi Vert up on the stage to perform Sauce It Up!

Ch-ch-check out the double-header performance (above)!

