Fifth Harmony Gets Wet & Throws Major Shade At Camila Cabello During Down Performance At The 2017 MTV VMAs!

Whoa! Fifth Harmony has mostly taken the high road since the departure of Camila Cabello, but this time they decided to get Down at the MTV VMAs!

Their performance began with a silhouetted group of FIVE performers at the top of a set of bleachers — then the fifth fell off the back!

Not tough to figure that one out…

Then a couple minutes of sexy choreo later, Gucci Mane came out to join the girls. And after him, the rain came. Seriously, it rained JUST on Fifth Harmony, who let themselves get completely soaked on stage!

Ch-ch-check out the hot, wet performance (above)!

