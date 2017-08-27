Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Swift Mayweather Kim K. Minaj PerezTV
Home >> MTV, VMAs >> MTV VMAs 2017: From The Fiery Red Carpet To The Actual Fire On The Stage — See All The Show Highlights HERE!

MTV VMAs 2017: From The Fiery Red Carpet To The Actual Fire On The Stage — See All The Show Highlights HERE!

8/27/2017 11:16 PM ET | Filed under: MTVVMAs

Oh what a night!

The MTV VMAs always deliver big on the red carpet and up on the stage. And tonight was no different!

Not only did stars like Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj bring their A-game to the red carpet, but Kendrick Lamar and Fifth Harmony set the stage on fire (Kendrick literally!)

In case you missed any moments, ch-ch-check out the highlights (above & below)!

Jenelle Evans Crops Her Way Onto The MTV VMAs Red Carpet
[CLICK HERE]

Farrah Abraham Is Trying TOO Hard At The MTV VMAs!
[CLICK HERE]

Cardi B Brings Bodak Yellow & Her Backing Track To The MTV VMAs — Watch Her Performance HERE!
[CLICK HERE]

Paris Jackson Shows Off Her Undies On The MTV VMAs Red Carpet!
[CLICK HERE]

A White Hot Katy Perry Has Arrived To Walk The MTV VMAs Red Carpet! YASS!
[CLICK HERE]

Mel B Makes A Bold Statement With This Super Tight Dress Alongside Heidi Klum At The MTV VMAs!
[CLICK HERE]

HOLY SHIT — Nicki Minaj Looks So Good On The MTV VMAs Red Carpet!
[CLICK HERE]

Katy Perry Falls (Flat) From Space In Her Opening Monologue At The 2017 MTV VMAs! Watch!
[CLICK HERE]

Taylor Swift Shades HERSELF In Fierce, Funny Look What You Made Me Do Music Video!
[CLICK HERE]

Kesha Looks Rough In Ruffles On The MTV VMAs Red Carpet
[CLICK HERE]

Fifth Harmony Gets Wet & Throws Major Shade At Camila Cabello During Down Performance At The 2017 MTV VMAs!
[CLICK HERE]

Miley Cyrus Brings Some Serious Vocals For Her Younger Now Performance At The 2017 MTV VMAs!
[CLICK HERE]

Pink Performs A Medley & Teaches Her Daughter About Beauty In Flawless Video Vanguard Award Performance & Acceptance At The 2017 MTV VMAs!
[CLICK HERE]

Logic, Alessia Cara, & Khalid Wake MTV Up By Performing 1-800-273-8255 At The 2017 VMAs!
[CLICK HERE]

All The Red Carpet Looks!
[CLICK HERE]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

MTV VMAs 2017: The Best Dressed List
MTV VMAs 2017: The Worst Dressed List
MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
View Pics »
Next story »
MTV VMAs 2017: The Complete Winners List!
See All Comments