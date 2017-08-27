Katy Perry Falls (Flat) From Space In Her Opening Monologue At The 2017 MTV VMAs! Watch!

Coming in for a landing!!!

Katy Perry has apparently spent the past few months in space — which might be why none of the jokes from her VMAs opening monologue landed!

After a NASA-approved intro video, the pop star literally descended onto the MTV awards show in an astronaut's suit (because of the Moonman — get it?!) and launched several topical jokes on the audience!

Katy Kat covered all the pop culture bases: Handmaid's Tale! Fidget Spinners! The fact that we're living in the apocalypse! Very 2017!

Hopefully, all that physical comedy the E.T. singer promised is coming later in the show…

What did U think of Katy's opening? Watch for yourself (above)!

