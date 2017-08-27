Home Videos Photos Shop
Katy Perry Rides A Basketball While Dressed As A Basketball While Performing Swish Swish With Nicki Minaj At The 2017 MTV VMAs!

8/27/2017 11:12 PM ET | Filed under: MTVMusic MinuteKaty PerryNicki MinajVMAs

With Katy Perry, MTV got a VMAs host, a performer, AND a piece of sporting equipment!

For her performance of Swish Swish, she took the basketball theme to the next level by riding a giant basketball while dressed like a basketball.

Oh, and Nicki Minaj performed from INSIDE a basketball.

As over the top (or is that above the rim?) as the performance was, it was still a thousand times better than the stale jokes they wrote for her during her hosting stint!

Ch-ch-check out the silly performance (above)!

