Kendrick Lamar Opens The 2017 MTV VMAs With A Guy On Fire, A Wall On Fire, EVERYTHING ON FIRE! Definitely Watch THIS!

Kendrick Lamar is something special!

We were so pumped to hear he was opening the MTV VMAs, and of course he totally slayed it with DNA and HUMBLE.!

We're not sure he could ever let us down during an award show performance — he's just so DAMN. good!

And uh, the guy on fire during his performance? That was…insane!!!

This was one of the best performances EVER! Watch it (above)!

Tags: kendrick lamar, mtv, mtv video music awards, mtv video music awards 2017, video music awards, vmas, vmas 2017