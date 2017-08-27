Lorde Interpretive Dances Her Way Through Homemade Dynamite At The 2017 MTV VMAs! WATCH!



Video #7 by tvshows_

Sorry, the old Lorde can't come to the phone right now. Why? Because she can't speak!!!!

No, for real. The indie pop star was VVV sick during the MTV VMAs on Sunday — so, she embraced her inner Napoleon Dynamite and interpretive danced her performance instead of singing!

The Aussie songstress stormed the stage and remained silent during her performance of Homemade Dynamite! She kicked, twirled, jumped, and gave major jazz hands. Tbh, it might be our fave performance of the night so far!

The singer sort of explained the voiceless performance beforehand, tweeting "I have the flu so bad i needed an IV"

We bet she felt better after bouncing around the stage like Abigail Breslin in Little Miss Sunshine! Ch-ch-check it out (above)!

