Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Swift Mayweather Kim K. Minaj PerezTV
Home >> MTV, Miley Cyrus, VMAs >> Miley Cyrus Brings Some Serious Vocals For Her Younger Now Performance At The 2017 MTV VMAs!

Miley Cyrus Brings Some Serious Vocals For Her Younger Now Performance At The 2017 MTV VMAs!

8/27/2017 9:37 PM ET | Filed under: MTVMiley CyrusVMAs


Video #9 by tvshows_

The MTV VMAs may be older than ever before, but Miley Cyrus is totally Younger Now!

On Sunday, Miz Cyrus returned to the VMAs stage in order to perform her latest hit. While we might not be huge fans of the song itself, the industry vet certainly sounded great as she rocked out at the celebrated award show.

Despite her recent transformation, Cyrus was still quirky AF as she even groped one of her senior citizen dancers. She's just being Miley, y'all! (SIDE NOTE: Did anyone else spot Baddiewinkle onstage??)

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the number for yourself (above). We promise, you won't regret it!!!

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

MTV VMAs 2017: The Worst Dressed List
MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
Next story »
Lorde Interpretive Dances Her Way Through Homemade Dynamite At The 2017 MTV VMAs! WATCH!
See All Comments