Miley Cyrus Brings Some Serious Vocals For Her Younger Now Performance At The 2017 MTV VMAs!



Video #9 by tvshows_

The MTV VMAs may be older than ever before, but Miley Cyrus is totally Younger Now!

On Sunday, Miz Cyrus returned to the VMAs stage in order to perform her latest hit. While we might not be huge fans of the song itself, the industry vet certainly sounded great as she rocked out at the celebrated award show.

Despite her recent transformation, Cyrus was still quirky AF as she even groped one of her senior citizen dancers. She's just being Miley, y'all! (SIDE NOTE: Did anyone else spot Baddiewinkle onstage??)

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the number for yourself (above). We promise, you won't regret it!!!

Tags: miley cyrus, mtv, mtv video music awards, mtv video music awards 2017, video music awards, vmas, vmas 2017