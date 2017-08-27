Miley Cyrus Brings Some Serious Vocals For Her Younger Now Performance At The 2017 MTV VMAs!

Taylor Swift Shades HERSELF In Fierce, Funny Look What You Made Me Do Music Video!
Look what you made Taylor Swift do!
You made her craft the biggest, most explosive, fiercest, most metaphor-filled music video of all time!
In Look What You Made Me Do, Swifty becomes a zombie, a snake queen, and a super strong biker gang leader -- she even swings and sings in a literal gilded cage.
But who is the shade for this time? Herself!
Taylor resurrects all the past personas of Taylor just to make fun of them!
Ch-ch-check out the self-shading video (above)!