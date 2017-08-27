Home Videos Photos Shop
Pink Performs A Medley & Teaches Her Daughter About Beauty In Flawless Video Vanguard Award Performance & Acceptance At The 2017 MTV VMAs!

Video #11 by tvshows_ by tvshows_

Hell yeah, Pink!

The best way to accept the MTV VMAs' highest honor, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, is to remind everyone exactly why you deserve that it!

In an insanely complicated bit of choreo, Pink entered the Forum on a flying car, then drove to a riding mower, and joined some dancers all while singing a medley of Get The Party Started, Raise Your Glass, So What, Just Give Me A Reason, Perfect, and What About Us!

Video: Watch Drake Pay Tribute To Last Year's Recipient, Rihanna!

And all that was before Ellen DeGeneres came onstage to hilariously present her with the Moon Person!

Speaking of the Moon Person, Pink dedicated the moment to her daughter and the speech she had to give her about androgynous rock stars and showing people how to see different kinds of beauty. LOVES it!

Ch-ch-check out the wonderful, moving moment (above)!

