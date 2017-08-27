Shawn Mendes NAILS His Performance Of There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back At The 2017 MTV VMAs!



Video #6 by tvshows_

Shawn Mendes is SO good live.

The Canadian-born cutie was pure perfection as he rocked out onstage at the MTV VMAs on Sunday! Specifically, Mr. Mendes had the crowd all kinds of lit as he SLAYED his banger, There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back.

Honestly, could Shawn be any cuter?? LOLz.

In fact, the 19-year-old's performance may've been one of the best ones of the night. We mean, the young hitmaker was in a pretty tough performance spot as he had to follow Taylor Swift's music video premiere.

Way to bring it, bud. Know we're super proud of you!!

