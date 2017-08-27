MTV VMAs 2017: The Complete Winners List!

Yaaassssss!

We LOVE the MTV VMAs! Not only do the big stars come out for even bigger performances, but some great work gets some much deserved credit.

If you missed any awards from the night, we've got you covered!

See the complete winners list (below)!

Video Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE." - WINNER

Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

Alessia Cara, "Scars To Your Beautiful"

DJ Khaled f. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"

The Weeknd, "Reminder"

Artist Of The Year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran - WINNER

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist

Khalid - WINNER

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE." - WINNER

Big Sean, "Bounce Back"

Chance the Rapper, "Same Drugs"

D.R.A.M. f. Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"

Migos f. Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad & Boujee"

DJ Khaled f. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne, "I'm The One"

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth f. Selena Gomez, "We Don't Talk Anymore"

DJ Khaled f. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"

D.R.A.M. f. Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"

The Chainsmokers f. Halsey, "Closer"

Calvin Harris f. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, and Big Sean, "Feels"

Zayn and Taylor Swift, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)" - WINNER

Best Dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara, "Stay" - WINNER

Kygo and Selena Gomez, "It Ain't Me"

Calvin Harris, "My Way"

Major Lazer f. Justin Bieber and MØ, "Cold Water"

Afrojack f. Ty Dolla $ign, "Gone"

Best Rock

Coldplay, "A Head Full of Dreams"

Fall Out Boy, "Young And Menace"

Twenty One Pilots, "Heavydirtysoul"

Green Day, "Bang Bang"

Foo Fighters, "Run"

Best Pop

Shawn Mendes, "Treat You Better"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

Harry Styles, "Sign Of The Times"

Fifth Harmony f. Gucci Mane, "Down" - WINNER

Katy Perry f. Skip Marley, "Chained To The Rhythm"

Miley Cyrus, "Malibu"

Best Fight Against The System

ALL SIX NOMINEES ANNOUNCED AS WINNERS!

Logic f. Damian Lemar Hudson, "Black SpiderMan"

The Hamilton Mixtape, "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)"

Big Sean, "Light"

Alessia Cara, "Scars To Your Beautiful"

Taboo f. Shailene Woodley, "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL"

John Legend, "Surefire"

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE." (Scott Cunningham) - WINNER

Imagine Dragons, "Thunder" (Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran, "Castle On The Hill" (Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow f. Run The Jewels, "Nobody Speak" (David Proctor)

Halsey, "Now or Never" (Kristof Brandl)

Best Direction

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE." (Spencer Graves) - WINNER

Bruno Mars, "24K Magic" (Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry f. Migos, "Bon Appetit" (Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled f. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts" (Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd, "Reminder" (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)

Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."(Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall) - WINNER

A Tribe Called Quest, "Dis Generation" (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE f. Lil Yachty, "iSpy" (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry f. Skip Marley, "Chained To The Rhythm" (Company: MIRADA)

Harry Styles, "Sign Of The Times" (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

Best Choreography

Kanye West, "Fade" (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley' Watkins) - WINNER

Ariana Grande f. Nicki Minaj, "Side To Side" (Brian & Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE." (Dave Meyers)

Sia, "The Greatest" (Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony f. Gucci Mane, "Down" (Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

Future, "Mask Off" (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Young Thug, "Wyclef Jean" (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini) - WINNER

Lorde, "Green Light" (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers f. Halsey, "Closer" (Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd, "Reminder" (Red Barbaza)

Song of Summer

"Despacito," Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

"Down," Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane

"OMG," Camila Cabello feat. Quavo

"Shape of You," Ed Sheeran

"Sorry Not Sorry," Demi Lovato

"There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," Shawn Mendes

"Wild Thoughts," DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

"XO Tour Llif3," Lil Uzi Vert - WINNER

[Image via Getty Images.]

