MTV VMAs 2017: The Complete Winners List!

Yaaassssss!
We LOVE the MTV VMAs! Not only do the big stars come out for even bigger performances, but some great work gets some much deserved credit.
If you missed any awards from the night, we've got you covered!
See the complete winners list (below)!
Video Of The Year
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE." - WINNER
Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"
Alessia Cara, "Scars To Your Beautiful"
DJ Khaled f. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
The Weeknd, "Reminder"
Artist Of The Year
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran - WINNER
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
Best New Artist
Khalid - WINNER
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
Best Hip-Hop
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE." - WINNER
Big Sean, "Bounce Back"
Chance the Rapper, "Same Drugs"
D.R.A.M. f. Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"
Migos f. Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad & Boujee"
DJ Khaled f. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne, "I'm The One"
Best Collaboration
Charlie Puth f. Selena Gomez, "We Don't Talk Anymore"
DJ Khaled f. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
D.R.A.M. f. Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"
The Chainsmokers f. Halsey, "Closer"
Calvin Harris f. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, and Big Sean, "Feels"
Zayn and Taylor Swift, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)" - WINNER
Best Dance
Zedd and Alessia Cara, "Stay" - WINNER
Kygo and Selena Gomez, "It Ain't Me"
Calvin Harris, "My Way"
Major Lazer f. Justin Bieber and MØ, "Cold Water"
Afrojack f. Ty Dolla $ign, "Gone"
Best Rock
Coldplay, "A Head Full of Dreams"
Fall Out Boy, "Young And Menace"
Twenty One Pilots, "Heavydirtysoul"
Green Day, "Bang Bang"
Foo Fighters, "Run"
Best Pop
Shawn Mendes, "Treat You Better"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
Harry Styles, "Sign Of The Times"
Fifth Harmony f. Gucci Mane, "Down" - WINNER
Katy Perry f. Skip Marley, "Chained To The Rhythm"
Miley Cyrus, "Malibu"
Best Fight Against The System
ALL SIX NOMINEES ANNOUNCED AS WINNERS!
Logic f. Damian Lemar Hudson, "Black SpiderMan"
The Hamilton Mixtape, "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)"
Big Sean, "Light"
Alessia Cara, "Scars To Your Beautiful"
Taboo f. Shailene Woodley, "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL"
John Legend, "Surefire"
Best Cinematography
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE." (Scott Cunningham) - WINNER
Imagine Dragons, "Thunder" (Matthew Wise)
Ed Sheeran, "Castle On The Hill" (Steve Annis)
DJ Shadow f. Run The Jewels, "Nobody Speak" (David Proctor)
Halsey, "Now or Never" (Kristof Brandl)
Best Direction
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE." (Spencer Graves) - WINNER
Bruno Mars, "24K Magic" (Alex Delgado)
Katy Perry f. Migos, "Bon Appetit" (Natalie Groce)
DJ Khaled f. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts" (Damian Fyffe)
The Weeknd, "Reminder" (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)
Best Visual Effects
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."(Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall) - WINNER
A Tribe Called Quest, "Dis Generation" (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)
KYLE f. Lil Yachty, "iSpy" (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)
Katy Perry f. Skip Marley, "Chained To The Rhythm" (Company: MIRADA)
Harry Styles, "Sign Of The Times" (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)
Best Choreography
Kanye West, "Fade" (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley' Watkins) - WINNER
Ariana Grande f. Nicki Minaj, "Side To Side" (Brian & Scott Nicholson)
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE." (Dave Meyers)
Sia, "The Greatest" (Ryan Heffington)
Fifth Harmony f. Gucci Mane, "Down" (Sean Bankhead)
Best Editing
Future, "Mask Off" (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)
Young Thug, "Wyclef Jean" (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini) - WINNER
Lorde, "Green Light" (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)
The Chainsmokers f. Halsey, "Closer" (Jennifer Kennedy)
The Weeknd, "Reminder" (Red Barbaza)
Song of Summer
"Despacito," Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
"Down," Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane
"OMG," Camila Cabello feat. Quavo
"Shape of You," Ed Sheeran
"Sorry Not Sorry," Demi Lovato
"There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," Shawn Mendes
"Wild Thoughts," DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
"XO Tour Llif3," Lil Uzi Vert - WINNER
[Image via Getty Images.]
