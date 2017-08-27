Home Videos Photos Shop
Taylor Swift Shades HERSELF In Fierce, Funny Look What You Made Me Do Music Video!

8/27/2017 8:42 PM ET | Filed under: MTVTaylor SwiftVMAs

Look what you made Taylor Swift do!

You made her craft the biggest, most explosive, fiercest, most metaphor-filled music video of all time!

In Look What You Made Me Do, Swifty becomes a zombie, a snake queen, and a super strong biker gang leader — she even swings and sings in a literal gilded cage.

But who is the shade for this time? Herself!

Taylor resurrects all the past personas of Taylor just to make fun of them!

Ch-ch-check out the self-shading video (above)!

