Taylor Swift Shades HERSELF In Fierce, Funny Look What You Made Me Do Music Video!

Look what you made Taylor Swift do!

You made her craft the biggest, most explosive, fiercest, most metaphor-filled music video of all time!

In Look What You Made Me Do, Swifty becomes a zombie, a snake queen, and a super strong biker gang leader — she even swings and sings in a literal gilded cage.

But who is the shade for this time? Herself!

Taylor resurrects all the past personas of Taylor just to make fun of them!

Ch-ch-check out the self-shading video (above)!

Tags: look what you made me do, mtv, mtv video music awards, mtv video music awards 2017, taylor swift, video music awards, vmas, vmas 2017