Ashley Tisdale Proves She's Not Anti-Taylor Swift With THIS Social Media Gesture!

8/28/2017 3:03 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteCelebrity FeudsDisneyAshley TisdaleTaylor SwiftViral: News

ashley tisdale supports taylor swift again

Looks like Ashley Tisdale is a Swiftie once again!

As we previously reported, the High School Musical alum seemingly took shots at Taylor Swift's latest diss track, Look What You Made Me Do. Uh oh!

Video: Ashley & Lea SLAY Robyn's Dancing On My Own

In a series of since deleted tweets, the 32-year-old wrote:

"Music is supposed to bring us together. It's supposed to unite us. When we have artists targeting each other for the sake of controversy… The art suffers. When will try to stop bringing each other down and start lifting us up when we live in a world that's doing exactly that?"

So shady!

While Miz Tisdale attempted to down play the drama by claiming the posts were not "about one person," the controversy clearly hasn't subsided for the former Disney darling as she made quite the online gesture on Monday. Following the release of the Look What You Made Me Do visual, the industry vet posted:

MONDAY….. I'm coming for you 👊🏼💥A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

We see you, Ashley!! In case you didn't realize, the clip (above) is from Tay's latest vid.

We're sure Taylor appreciates the support — albeit delayed.

[Image via Instagram/WENN.]

