Blake Lively Rings In Her 30th Birthday With A Star-Studded Surprise!

Spotted: Blake Lively turning 30!

Over the weekend, the Gossip Girl actress said goodbye to her twenties — and received plenty of love from her friends (hi, Anna Kendrick!) and family while doing so!

Documenting the festivities to Instagram, the momma-of-two looked happier than ever on her special day!

Ch-ch-check out everything you missed (below)!!

Best bday surprise = my sisters from a different mama @lorraineschwartz @ofirajewelz 💕🎂💕Love you til I'm 40. But not a day longer.A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

My super sweet 16. …but like 14 years late.A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Last gratuitous bday post: Thank you to everyone who sent me treats and made my day SO SPECIAL!!! Love you all. And to all my friends who didn't, you're dead to me.A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

Oh, and we can't forget this special message from Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds:

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Ha! Classic!

[Image via Instagram.]

