Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez MTV VMAs Taylor Swift Pink Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Ryan Reynolds, Party Poppin', Blake Lively, Gossip Girl, Anna Kendrick, Instagram >> Blake Lively Rings In Her 30th Birthday With A Star-Studded Surprise!

Blake Lively Rings In Her 30th Birthday With A Star-Studded Surprise!

8/28/2017 11:28 AM ET | Filed under: Ryan ReynoldsParty Poppin'Blake LivelyGossip GirlAnna KendrickInstagram

Blake Lively

Spotted: Blake Lively turning 30!

Over the weekend, the Gossip Girl actress said goodbye to her twenties — and received plenty of love from her friends (hi, Anna Kendrick!) and family while doing so!

Vote: Is Taylor Swift Hinting Karlie Kloss Is Out Of The Squad??

Documenting the festivities to Instagram, the momma-of-two looked happier than ever on her special day!

Ch-ch-check out everything you missed (below)!!

My super sweet 16. …but like 14 years late.A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Oh, and we can't forget this special message from Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds:

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Ha! Classic!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
Celebrity Hot Spots Around The World!
Celebrity Game Of Thrones Fans!
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
The Sexiest Shots Celebs Have Shared!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Here's How Katy Perry & Calvin Harris Handled Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do Premiere At The MTV VMAs…
Next story »
Adam Levine Reignites His Feud With The MTV VMAs — & Wife Behati Prinsloo Joins In On The Hate Too!
See All Comments